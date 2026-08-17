The ‘anti-racists’ calling Jason Arday’s death a ‘media lynching’ are shameless, narcissistic fools.

To liken a suicide to a lynching is to fully abandon truth, meaning and moral intention. If you cannot see the difference between those bedraggled black men dragged against their will to the hanging tree and a privileged black man choosing to end his own life, then you are beyond help. Argument – words themselves – will not rescue you from the cesspit of cultural relativism in which you have chosen to make your moral home.

To call these people ‘lynchers’ is repulsive beyond belief. Every journalist I know who queried Arday’s rise to professorial power was motored by a thirst for truth. Skin colour was immaterial to them. They only wanted to know whether Arday had been honest, and what it says about Cambridge, the BBC and the other institutions that fell at his feet that not one of them asked that simple question. Calling journalism murderous, equating the asking of questions with the prepping of nooses, is tyrannical.

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