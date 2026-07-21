In twenty electrifying minutes last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the political terrorism conference in Washington DC with a blistering speech identifying the rot undermining the west.

For these architects of revolutionary violence, the towering achievement of our civilization – for them it’s an unbearable humiliation, a reminder of what they cannot do and a reminder of what they cannot be. So they choose instead to destroy. They attack pipelines; they attack railroads; they attack power grids and laboratories, the physical embodied symbols of power and invention and achievement. This is the nature of the terrorism we face today. They despise the West because the West is great.

Today’s far-left terrorists can raise money in one country; they can host their communications in a second country; they can receive training in a third country; they can recruit militants in a fourth country, and then together strike a target in a fifth country. And so, we have no choice but to confront this menace together. We will either cooperate across our borders or the terrorists will continue to exploit the gaps between them.

Speaking as well were Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, White House Deputy of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

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