What the Second World Summit for Social Development is re-affirming is the UN’s 2030 Agenda. This is the demand that within five years from now, every nation should be implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined in an ambitious, utopian project decided and dominated by the UN.

Sebastian Lukomski of the campaigning group CitizenGO says: ‘Let me be clear: this summit isn’t about development. It’s about centralising control. They’re assembling the machinery of a global system – one that dictates how you live, what you can buy, where you can travel, even what you’re allowed to say or believe.’

