A new power grab is underway — and this time it’s digital.
Stop the Digital ID — Protect Freedom and Privacy
Your country’s government, backed by global institutions like the UN, the World Bank, and the Gates Foundation, is building a Digital ID that will decide who can work, travel, bank, or even speak: the Digital ID.
Behind polished slogans like “digital transformation,” “innovation,” and “security” sits the groundwork for total control. This isn’t innovation—it’s the infrastructure of tyranny.