In his first interview with 60 Minutes for years, given just the other day, the narrative was again present as Trump was effectively asked to condemn ICE agents for their alleged cruelty and heavy handedness. To the great horror of his interrogator, Trump stated that far from “going too far”, ICE agents needed to go further. It’s this kind of refusal to bow down to a forced and false narrative that explains the hatred Trump receives, as much as his refusal to follow Globalist progressive policies does.

With ICE or any other armed force, when their actions protect citizens, their actions are deeply moral (the same can definitely be applied to Trump’s use of the National Guard in crime infested Democrat cities). Just as when Democrats favour foreign criminals above the citizen, that is deeply immoral, no matter what pretty rhetorical bows of alleged compassion and empathy it wraps itself in.

Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP via Getty