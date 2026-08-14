A message from Tanya Gaw, Founder of Action4Canada

What began as a routine decision by my mother to withdraw her own money escalated into a disturbing three-week ordeal that every Canadian should know about. I am making our experience with TD Bank public not simply because of what happened to us, but to warn Canadians about how quickly access to your own money can be taken out of your hands; to expose the serious questions this raises about the limits of a financial institution’s authority; and to help educate Canadians and provide practical steps you can take now to protect your financial independence, privacy and access to your money.

What my mother and I were put through was egregious, stressful, humiliating and, in my view, a serious injustice. For my 85-year-old mother in particular, the experience was deeply upsetting. Banks risk losing the very customers they claim to be protecting when fraud-prevention measures become unreasonable and punitive. No Canadian should have to endure this kind of treatment simply for seeking lawful access to their own money.

We intend to continue pursuing answers and accountability. This matter is not over, and further action is forthcoming.

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