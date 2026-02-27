Since January, bomb and death threats by email have targeted Canadian leader Mark Carney, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Among the latest on the list is Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“The fact that they’re threatening the lives of world leaders to cancel Shen Yun demonstrates the level of thuggery and desperation the CCP has resorted to,” Shen Yun Vice President Ying Chen told The Epoch Times. “It also clearly demonstrates how terrified Beijing is that we expose the tyranny of the CCP on stages around the world.”

